LONDON, ONT. -- A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in Elgin County Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of John Wise Line and Bush Line in Southwold Township around 10:48 a.m.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since succumbed to them.

He has been identified as 71-year-old Gerald D. Grant of Blenheim.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The intersection was closed about four hours for the investigation but has reopened.