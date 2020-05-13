LONDON, ONT. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Seaforth Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of North Line and Hydro Line Road around 1:40 p.m. for a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remain on scene for the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Any witnesses are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.