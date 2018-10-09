

CTV London





One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a deer on Western Road Monday night.

Around 6:45 p.m. police were called to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a deer on Western Road near Platts Lane.

The 34-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.

His name is not being released at this time until family are notified.

The deer had to be put down by police.

The investigation continues.