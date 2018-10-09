Featured
Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer on Western Road
Fatal motorcycle crash on Western Road. (Courtesy Drew Gray)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 5:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 11:42AM EDT
One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a deer on Western Road Monday night.
Around 6:45 p.m. police were called to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a deer on Western Road near Platts Lane.
The 34-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.
His name is not being released at this time until family are notified.
The deer had to be put down by police.
The investigation continues.