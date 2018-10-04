

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say a 38-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash between an SUV and motorcycle.

Police say the collision happened at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Norfolk County, about 50 kilometres south of Brantford.

They say a 35-year-old man driving the SUV collided head on with the motorcycle when it crossed the centre line.

Police say the motorcyclist then flew off his bike and crashed into a nearby tree, sustaining serious injuries.

They say the man from Tillsonburg, Ont., was transported to hospital where he later died.

Police say the name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

