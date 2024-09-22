Motorcyclist involved in fatal south London collision identified
The identity of a motorcyclist has been revealed by loved ones on social media following Friday’s fatal south end collision in London. The London Police Service has not released anything regarding the motorcyclist’s identity.
The deceased has been identified as Joe Gowers. He was a former London Nationals and St. Mary’s Lincolns team trainer.
“The GOJHL (Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League) is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of former London Nationals and St. Mary’s Lincolns trainer, Joe Gowers,” the league posted to its Instagram and Facebook accounts.
“Joe was a member of the Nationals’ staff from 2012 to 2022, before joining with the St. Mary’s Lincolns in 2023. We extend our thoughts and condolences to Joe’s family and friends at this time.”
The London Nationals also made a post dedicated to Gowers.
According to another post made by “The Legacy Chapter” on Facebook, Joe was also an active member of the Bikers Against Child Abuse Railway City Ontario Chapter. The Legacy Chapter, a non-profit support organization associated with the group, was created “to honour fallen brothers and sisters”, according to its website. It added it exists to aid its family in times of tragedy.
“On Sept. 20, outside of St. Thomas, Ontario, Poet (Joe Gowers) was returning home from his Aunt’s funeral, when there was a collision with a vehicle,” said The Legacy Chapter in a post.
“Poet was taken to London’s Victoria Hospital with serios injuries. Poet succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”
The post continued, saying Gowers friends and familiar were able to say their goodbyes.
Gowers was the Biker Liaison and Events Coordinator for the Railway City group.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP needs to decide whether 4 million Canadians deserve dental care: minister
Procurement Minister and newly appointed Quebec lieutenant Jean-Yves Duclos is warning the NDP that the dental care program it helped put into place will be in jeopardy if it pulls its support from the governing Liberals.
Coffee could be more than a morning pick-me-up, according to new research
A morning cup of coffee may do more than just perk you up, according to new research.
Trump's goal of mass deportations fell short. But he has new plans for a second term
Donald Trump has long pledged to deport millions of people, but he's bringing more specifics to his current bid for the White House: invoking wartime powers, relying on like-minded governors and using the military.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment
Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.
Heavy metal exposure could increase cardiovascular disease risk, study finds
A new study is adding to emerging research showing that exposure to metals such as cadmium, uranium and copper may also be associated with the leading cause of death worldwide, cardiovascular disease.
'Hubris and greed': Takeaways from the first week of U.S. Coast Guard inquiry into the Titan submersible disaster
More than a year after the Titan submersible imploded, killing all five voyagers on board, the story of the ill-fated expedition to the Titanic has taken the form of a modern-day Greek tragedy overflowing with mortal pride and heedlessness.
'It's the new bowling': Calgary couple find their 'Zen' through axe throwing, compete in world championships
Nick Kolomyja reckons axe throwing may have saved his life.
Riding and reading: Popular Nova Scotian YouTuber launches mobile bookstore
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
What is the U.S. Electoral College? America's path to the presidency, explained
In less than two months, Americans will go to the polls to choose their next president. But the process that translates those millions of votes into one seat in the Oval Office is much more complicated than a straight tally.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.