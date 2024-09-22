Motorcyclist involved in fatal south London collision identified

The identity of a motorcyclist has been revealed by loved ones on social media following Friday’s fatal south end collision in London. The London Police Service has not released anything regarding the motorcyclist’s identity.

The deceased has been identified as Joe Gowers. He was a former London Nationals and St. Mary’s Lincolns team trainer.

“The GOJHL (Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League) is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of former London Nationals and St. Mary’s Lincolns trainer, Joe Gowers,” the league posted to its Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“Joe was a member of the Nationals’ staff from 2012 to 2022, before joining with the St. Mary’s Lincolns in 2023. We extend our thoughts and condolences to Joe’s family and friends at this time.”

The London Nationals also made a post dedicated to Gowers.

According to another post made by “The Legacy Chapter” on Facebook, Joe was also an active member of the Bikers Against Child Abuse Railway City Ontario Chapter. The Legacy Chapter, a non-profit support organization associated with the group, was created “to honour fallen brothers and sisters”, according to its website. It added it exists to aid its family in times of tragedy.

“On Sept. 20, outside of St. Thomas, Ontario, Poet (Joe Gowers) was returning home from his Aunt’s funeral, when there was a collision with a vehicle,” said The Legacy Chapter in a post.

“Poet was taken to London’s Victoria Hospital with serios injuries. Poet succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”

The post continued, saying Gowers friends and familiar were able to say their goodbyes.

Gowers was the Biker Liaison and Events Coordinator for the Railway City group.