Motorcyclist injured in crash recovering, but there will be challenges

Brayden Clark remains in hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a crash on his motorcycle one month ago.

Clark's sister, Tiffany Pressey, said he is staying positive, even with a long road to recovery ahead.

"He's really focused on healing and trying to heal and trying to get through, taking one moment at a time," said Pressey.

Clark was riding his motorcycle in the area of John Wise Line and Quaker Road, southeast of St. Thomas, Ont., when he was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

"The OPP officer came in to tell us that he had been in a really, really bad accident,” recalled Pressey. “We had to get to the hospital. It was very, very overwhelming."

Equally difficult for the family was learning that the other driver involved in the crash had left the scene.

A crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of John Wise Line and Quaker Road on April 4, 2023. (Source: OPP)

On Wednesday, Elgin OPP reported that a 58-year-old St. Thomas man had been charged with failing to stop at a crash causing bodily harm.

While Pressey is gratified to know a charge is been laid, her focus is on her brother, with a number of fundraisers being held to help with Brayden's therapy.

Pressey said she's grateful to those who reached out to the family after the crash, "All the support and all the messages in the moments that were really scary; we just want to say thank you to everyone."

She is also grateful to the emergency responders who came to her brother’s aid.

Brayden was originally taken to the trauma centre of the London Health Science’s Centre Victoria Campus, but has since been moved to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital.

Pressey said there's no timeline for Brayden's release from hospital but they're hoping it will be soon.