Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Motorcyclist injured after collision with deer
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 8:28AM EDT
A deer is seen walking through the forest in Maple Ridge, B.C. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
LONDON, ONT -- A 48-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a collision with a deer while riding his motorcycle in Norfolk County.
The collision occurred along Windham Road 13 around 7:30 p.m.
The collision caused the rider to be ejected from his bike while the motorcycle crashed into a nearby hydro pole.
The man was taken to local hospital to be treated for his injuries.