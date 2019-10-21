

CTV London





Provincial police have released the identity of a man killed in a crash over the weekend in Grey Highlands.

The crash occurred on Saturday October 19 around 3:45 in the afternoon on West Back Line between 130 Road and 140 Road.

Police say a northbound van and a southbound motorcycle collided leaving the 46-year-old motorcyclist dead.

The deceased has been identified by police as William Rourke of Waterloo.

Charges have not been laid in relation to the crash but police are continuing to investigate.