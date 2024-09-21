LONDON
London

    • Motorcyclist dead following Friday’s south end collision

    The scene of an accident at the intersections of Talbot Road and Southminster Borne, September 20, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The scene of an accident at the intersections of Talbot Road and Southminster Borne, September 20, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Share

    A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision that took place in London’s south end on Friday afternoon.

    The driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and London police confirmed Saturday they had succumbed to their injuries.

    Around 1:30 on Friday afternoon, emergency services responded to the incident at the intersection of Colonel Talbot Road and Southminster Bourne. A motorcycle and vehicle collided.

    The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

    An RV style bus can be seen at the incident, however police said it was not directly involved.

    London police are asking anyone who has dash-cam footage, video surveillance or any information regarding this investigation to contact them. London police can be reached at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News