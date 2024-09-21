Motorcyclist dead following Friday’s south end collision

A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision that took place in London’s south end on Friday afternoon.

The driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and London police confirmed Saturday they had succumbed to their injuries.

Around 1:30 on Friday afternoon, emergency services responded to the incident at the intersection of Colonel Talbot Road and Southminster Bourne. A motorcycle and vehicle collided.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

An RV style bus can be seen at the incident, however police said it was not directly involved.

London police are asking anyone who has dash-cam footage, video surveillance or any information regarding this investigation to contact them. London police can be reached at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.