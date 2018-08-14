

CTV London





OPP have charged a 26-year-old man from Brussels after allegedly going over 190 km/h on the 401 near Ingersoll.

The incident happened just before 2:50 p.m. last Thursday.

Police pulled over the biker on Ingersoll Street South.

He has been charged with stunt driving and failing to have insurance.

His driver's licence has been suspended and the motorcycle impounded for seven days.