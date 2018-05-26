Featured
Motorcyclist charged after slamming into fence
File
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 1:04PM EDT
London police say a 24-year-old man is facing several charges after slamming a motorcycle into a residential fence.
The crash happened Friday night around 7 p.m. on Brydges Street near Cornish Street.
The driver was transported to hospital and treated for injuries.
He has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, possession of property obtained by crime and driving while under suspension.