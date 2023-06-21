Motorcyclist attempts to evade police on stolen bike: OPP

A 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to evade police on a stolen motorcycle.

Officers with the Norfolk County OPP were conducting patrols Tuesday around 8:12 p.m. in the Walker Street area when two people on motorcycles with plate infractions caught their eye.

Police say the officer tried to stop the motorcycles to investigate, but one fled the area while the other drove onto the beach.

The latter was soon taken into custody without incident.

The 37-year-old Hamilton resident is facing the following charges:

Operation while prohibited - legal restriction from any other act of parliament or provincial law

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 - in Canada

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Confuse identity of plate

Unnecessary noise

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe on Tuesday, July 25.