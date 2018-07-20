Featured
Motorcyclist allegedly robs gas station with shotgun: police
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 3:03PM EDT
Wellington County OPP responded to reports of an armed robbery on Friday morning around 4:00 a.m.
It occurred at a gas station on Highway 9 in the town of Minto, between Harriston and Clifford.
Police report that a single suspect arrived on a dark sport motorcycle and entered the gas bar with a shotgun.
They were last seen travelling northbound on Highway 9.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black dirt bike helmet with mouth vents, a dark hoodie and blue jeans.
Police are asking anyone in the area around that time, especially those with dash cameras, to contact police.