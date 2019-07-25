

CTV London





Grey-Bruce OPP say a 58-year-old motorcycle rider was airlifted to hospital after a crash shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Highway 10 at Artemisia Southgate Townline, just south of Flesherton, Ont.

Police say a blue motorcycle and a farm tractor were involved in the crash, which closed Highway 10 from Southgate Side Road 26 to Grey Highlands Road 170 for about eight hours.

The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.

OPP are continuing to investigate the collision.