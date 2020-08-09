LONDON, ONT. -- Owen Sound police spent Saturday night into Sunday dealing with two serious crashes that injured two and an “unprovoked” assault with a noxious spray.

One of the crashes happened north of Owen Sound on Grey Road 1 around 9 p.m. A vehicle was found in the area of the Legacy Ridge Golf course.

Police say a pickup truck that was driving erratically crashed through several guard rail posts, travelled down an embankment and was stopped from entering the water by several trees.

The 40-year-old male driver from Owen Sound received minor injuries in the crash. He was arrested for dangerous driving.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, police say three motorcycles were observed driving erratically in the area of 8th Street and 3rd Avenue East. The dirt bike-style motorcycles were observed by police to have no lights or licence plates.

When police attempted to stop them, the drivers fled south bound on 3rd Avenue East striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk and running the red light at the intersection, police say.

Out of concern for the safety of the public and that of the motorcycle drivers, police did not pursue.

The male pedestrian was transported to hospital for medical treatment of what is believed to be minor injuries.

Also early Sunday morning, officers were called about a male who had been assaulted in the downtown core.

Police say the male had possibly been sprayed with pepper spray by occupants of a vehicle. Witnesses told police the assault was unprovoked.

The victim was transported to hospital to receive medical attention and the investigation is continuing.