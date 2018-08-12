The victim of the motorcycle crash on Saturday on Spooky Hollow Road in Charlotteville has been identified as 38 year old Pilippe E. Howard of London.

The crash happened on Saturday around 2pm. A white and blue coloured motorcycle was travelling south west along Spooky Hollow Road with other motorcycle riders when the drive left eh roadway and collided with a metal gate and a tree.

Speed and alcohol are not being considered as contributing factors. Howard was a Mechanic in London at Canadian Tire. Police are reminding people to be careful on the roads.