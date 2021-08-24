Motorcycle stop leads Huron OPP to over $22,000 in crystal meth, cash
A traffic stop for an unauthorized license plate on a motorcycle in Wingham, Ont. Monday afternoon netted over $22,000 in crystal methamphetamine, cash and other property.
A Hanover resident is facing various charges.
Trudeau mum on U.S. deadline to leave Kabul by Aug. 31 as he meets with G7 leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is playing his cards close to his chest on whether he wants the G7 to push for an extension of the American military commitment to Afghanistan.
Liberals promise helping hand to first-time homebuyers through grants, loans
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would help renters become homeowners through $1 billion in loans and grants.
No medical or religious exemptions for B.C.'s vaccine passport system
People who can't get vaccinated against COVID-19 for medical reasons won't be exempt from B.C.’s upcoming vaccine passport system, nor will those who choose not to get immunized for religious reasons.
Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Airbnb offered free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally on Tuesday and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.
Canadian special forces operate outside walls of Kabul airport to rescue Afghan allies
Canadian special forces are currently operating outside the walls of Kabul airport, Canadian officials revealed Monday, working to get people on flights out of Afghanistan.
Iran prisons head apologizes after leaked pictures show abuse
The head of Iran's prisons apologized on Tuesday for 'bitter events' in Tehran's Evin prison after videos leaked by hackers showed beatings of prisoners, a rare admission of abuse by authorities.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Let the borrowing begin – responsibly
On CTVNews.ca, chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid explains why Canadians' borrowing patterns are on the rebound, inching closer to pre-pandemic levels.
In Afghanistan, one family reaches safety, while another remains stranded
Amid continued mayhem at the Kabul international airport, one family makes it to safety with the help of Canadian soldiers, while another remains stranded at a hotel. Four Canadian evacuation flights have left Kabul over the past four days, carrying hundreds of Afghans.
Abbotsford Killer dies in B.C. prison of 'apparent natural causes,' officials say
The man dubbed the Abbotsford Killer after murdering a teenage girl with a baseball bat decades ago in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has died in prison.
BREAKING | Ontario logs fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for first time in five days
The daily COVID-19 case count has dipped below the 500 mark for the first time in five days.
'Things are going to look different': Back-to-school plans underway for parents, educators
With the start of the school year just two weeks away, families and educators in Waterloo Region are preparing to return to the classroom.
Ontario could hit 1,300 daily COVID-19 infections in three weeks, head of science table warns
Ontario could have 1,300 daily COVID-19 infections in three weeks if cases continue to increase at its current rate, the head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says.
37 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths Tuesday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
$100,000 in damage following house fire in South Windsor
Two people have been displaced from their home after a fire in South Windsor.
Heat Warning remains in effect
Environment Canada forecasting another hot and humid day Tuesday as a heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Leamington and Rondeau Park.
Toronto man, 24, dies after water rescue in Balm Beach
A 24-year-old Toronto man has died after being pulled from the waters of Balm Beach Monday evening.
Parade in Alliston for Olympic soccer gold medalist Deanne Rose
A parade to celebrate local Olympic gold medalist Deanne Rose is set for Tuesday afternoon in her hometown of Alliston.
Georgian College Barrie campus hosts pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at Barrie's Georgian College campus Tuesday.
Police issue warning as Ont. cottage rental scheme resurfaces
Provincial police in Bracebridge say several complaints have been received by people being victimized by online cottage rental scams.
Ontario driver shocked by insurance premium that skyrocketed to $14,000 per year
An Ontario man believes it's absurd his annual insurance rate has skyrocketed to more than $14,000 per year.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa
Across the province, another 486 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. The province said another 18 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19, but 16 of those deaths happened more than two months ago.
Meet 'Sir George' the St. Bernard, an Internet sensation
‘Sir George’ the St. Bernard travels around town with his owner to pass out good vibes to anyone who needs them.
-
Ottawa firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a vacant home early Tuesday
All three main party leaders will campaign in Ontario on Tuesday
Day nine of the federal election campaign sees all three main party leaders in Ontario.
Woman struck and killed by vehicle near Toronto's Fairview Mall
A woman in her 60s is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street near Toronto’s Fairview Mall on Tuesday morning.
Masks could be mandatory in Quebec schools as COVID-19 numbers climb
Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is hinting masks could soon be made mandatory in the classroom for both elementary and high schools.
Shots fired near MUHC, no suspects or victims found
Montreal police is investigating after gunfire was heard near the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).
2 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing in a park in LaSalle
Two people are in hospital following a stabbing in a park in Montreal's LaSalle borough Tuesday night.
Masks required in N.S. schools as province returns to full in-class learning
Students and staff at Nova Scotia schools will be required to wear masks when full, in-class learning returns to the province on September 7.
New Brunswick reports 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend; active cases rise to 173
New Brunswick reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 37 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province increases to 173.
N.S. planning to lift restrictions on Sept. 15, imposes self-isolation policy for non-vaccinated N.B. travellers
Nova Scotia has set a target date of September 15 for Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, which would see most public health restrictions lifted, with the exception of some border measures.
Premier, top doctor to speak on COVID-19 vaccine initiatives
Manitoba's premier and top doctor are set to speak on COVID-19 vaccine initiatives on Tuesday.
Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police release photos of person of interest in sexual assaults on city trails
The Winnipeg Police Service has released photos and video of a person of interest in its investigation into sexual assaults by the Red River Trail System.
When Manitoba's new premier will be revealed
Monday night, the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba said its executive council had set October 30th as the election date, after Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on August 10th he would be stepping down as party leader.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Erin Woods
Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are on scene in a southeast neighbourhood in connection with a Tuesday morning death that's considered suspicious.
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count reaches 2-month high; nearly 2,000 weekend cases
There are 54 COVID-19 patients in Alberta ICUs, over two times more than at the start of the month and the highest since June 23.
Vaccinations required to attend live events at Scotiabank Saddledome, McMahon Stadium starting in September
Fans, players and staff going into the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium for Calgary Flames, Hitmen and Stampeders games and live events will have to be fully vaccinated starting next month.
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count reaches 2-month high; nearly 2,000 weekend cases
There are 54 COVID-19 patients in Alberta ICUs, over two times more than at the start of the month and the highest since June 23.
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Aug. 24: Warming trend about to kick in
After the morning fog patches dissipate, we're in for a decent afternoon in the Edmonton region and across much of central and north-central Alberta.
Alta. emergency physicians 'raising the alarm' over stressed acute care system
Alberta emergency physicians are challenging claims the province is not facing a hospital bed shortage.
Missing senior found after spending 2 nights outdoors
There was relief in the Comox Valley Monday after a 72-year-old man was located after he was missing since Saturday evening.
Vancouver Island adds 133 new COVID-19 cases over weekend, as active cases surpass 400
Sixteen people in B.C. died of the disease over the weekend, including one person in the Vancouver Island region.
Old-growth activists demand RCMP officers leave Fairy Creek area, allege police brutality on the rise
Protesters who have been embedded in the forests of the Fairy Creek watershed of Vancouver Island for months allege police officers have ramped up their tactics and the situation is becoming unsafe.