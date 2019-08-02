

CTV London





A motorcyclist has died after police say he rear-ended a car in North Middlesex late Thursday night.

OPP say it appears both the car and motorcycle were northbound on Grand Bend Road when the motorcycle rear-ended the vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

The occupants in the other vehicle had minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours for the police investigation