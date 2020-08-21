LONDON, ONT -- One person is in serious condition following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bridgen Road and Moore Line in St. Clair Township.

Lambton OPP were called to the area on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle, pickup truck and passenger vehicle.

An air ambulance transported the motorcycle passenger to hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the three vehicles had non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed as police investigated.