Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after early morning crash in Woodstock

One person was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the north end of Woodstock Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Vansittart Avenue and Ridgewood Drive just before 8 a.m.

A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in the north end sent one to hospital in Woodstock, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

The driver of the motorcycle was the lone person transported to hospital. Occupants of the passenger vehicle were seen by EMS crews on scene but did not need to be transported.

Vansittart was closed to traffic in both directions from Lakeview Drive to Oxford Road 17 throughout the morning while the Woodstock Police Service conducted their investigation.

There's no word on what contributed to the collision or if any charges will be laid.

