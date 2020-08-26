LONDON, ONT -- A Saugeen Shores woman has died in a motorcycle crash in Elderslie Township.

OPP say the collision happened about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Concession 10 in the South Bruce township.

Emergency responders say they found the motorcycle in a ditch when they arrived.

The driver, 62-year-old Muriel Thaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP.