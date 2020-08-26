Advertisement
Motorcycle driver found dead in ditch: South Bruce OPP
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 10:51AM EDT
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- A Saugeen Shores woman has died in a motorcycle crash in Elderslie Township.
OPP say the collision happened about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Concession 10 in the South Bruce township.
Emergency responders say they found the motorcycle in a ditch when they arrived.
The driver, 62-year-old Muriel Thaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP.