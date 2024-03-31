Motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital following crash

LONDON
    A stretch of road in Hanover was closed for several hours while police investigated a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle.

    According to police, it happened Saturday afternoon on 10th Street near 22nd Avenue.

    A 34-year-old man operating the motorcycle was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

    The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old man from Vancouver, was not injured.

