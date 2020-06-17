LONDON, ONT -- A motion was brought forward at Tuesday night’s meeting for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) to develop an anti-black racism/anti-racism strategy.

Trustee Corrine Rahman brought the motion forward with student trustees Erica Butler, Sarah Chun, and Chiara Kennedy.

The motion states that the board has heard the community through rallies and demonstrations that real action is needed on anti-black racism, racism in schools, hiring practices, and curriculum.

Among the actions called for is a review of the police/schoolboard protocol for the 2020-2021 school year.

It also calls for a review of the School Resource Officers and whether there should be a police presence in schools.

The motion calls for “extensive consultation with students, staff, community members, trustees and parents/guardians regarding the School Resource Officers (SROs) program.”

Students would be asked about their feelings and experiences with a police presence in schools.

The motion also calls for the Board to reach out to the Education Minister to request the development of a policy on equity and diversity in hiring practices.

They would also be asking the ministry for revisions to curriculum to incorporate more Black and Indigenous histories.

The motion as brought forward at Tuesday night’s meeting and was seconded by Trustee Jake Skinner.

It will be discussed at the next meeting on Tuesday June 23.