LONDON, ONT -- The provincial government has identified what they believe is a contributing factor to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Ontario: Mother’s Day.

On Monday the London region surpassed 500 cases of COVID-19 and marked its 50 death. However, the majority of cases have resolved with 366 recovered.

Meanwhile the province announced another day of more than 400 new cases.

This marks the fifth day in a row where cases have been above 400 in Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elltio says that the trend predates the provinces first reopening stage and that she is looking ahead towards the end of the week to see what story the numbers tell.

Meanwhile concern continues after pictures of a packed park in Toronto over the weekend circulated online.

The city of Toronto is now exploring painting circles on the grass at city parks to help with physical distancing.

With files from the Canadian Press.