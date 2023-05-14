Mother’s Day forecast for the Forest City

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Sunday and a high of 18 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear out but cool, with a low of plus 3 and a risk of frost.

To begin your workweek, Monday will be warm and sunny wit a high of 23 degrees.

Monday night, clear with a low of 10.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High 18.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 16.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.