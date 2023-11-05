Mother Nature smiles on final weekend at Thames Valley

This marks the last weekend for golf at London’s city-owned Thames Valley Golf Course.

Dozens of groups were out Sunday walking the course and wading through the leaves, enjoying double digit temperatures and squeezing in one last round at the west London course.

The last day for golf at Thames Valley is Thursday, Nov. 9.

“Sort of sad,” said golfer Rick Shantz. “We like playing all year long if we can. And my back nine was good today, so that’s pretty good. Beautiful day. No breeze, sunshine, no complaints.”

The city’s other golf property, Fanshawe Golf Course, is open through next weekend. Its closing date has not yet been determined.