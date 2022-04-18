'Mother Nature has thrown a curve ball': Should you hold off on planting and a seasonal tire change
The late blast of winter weather has Londoners caught between the seasons.
Most of us are looking to prepare for spring, but mother nature has other plans.
As the flags outside Whitlox Automotive whipped in the wintery winds, owner Mark Witlox was inside shaking his head.
Like most of us, Witlox thought the cold was behind us until he saw a weather alert while preparing Easter dinner on his backyard deck.
"I’m thinking this is great and then I’m looking at the weather forecast and we’re getting hit again."
As a result, he’s now doing a 'balancing' act with customers looking for their seasonal tire changeovers.
He says the forecast has resulted in some hesitation, but he says "People are not cancelling their appointments because they think Snowmageddon is coming."
Witlox says, even if we get more snow than expected, it is still the right time to flip your winter tires, for summer treads.
"We’re ok at this point in time because we’re not worried about it freezing."
Freezing is always a worry for backyard gardeners.
Yet, despite the late season threat, the switch to spring is still on at local garden centres.
It is busy at Heemans, near Thorndale. But, not quite like it was at this time last year.
Back then, spring flowers were ready to go, and strawberries were weeks ahead of schedule.
But this year, Will Heeman says it is going to be different, even with the excepted warm-up later in the week.
"We’re going to have to get through a little bit of turbulence before the nicer days ahead," he says.
Will Heeman, of Heeman’s (Sean Irvine CTV News) To make it through, Heeman says anyone who has purchased a hanging basket or a plant not resistant to cold and frost is best to heed this advice.
"If you’re in doubt or worried or wondering, just cover it or bring it in, because you’ll sleep a whole lot better. And, the worst thing that can happen is you’ll have a little bit of work to bring it inside, but you’ll know you don’t have to buy that a second time."
Thankfully, customer Linda Baskin is safe as she dreams of warmer days.
"Right now, all I’ve got in is my perennials because it’s too early for me to plant. After all, I don’t have any extra bedsheets to put over my plants," she chuckled, adding she hopes spring "speeds up" its arrival.
