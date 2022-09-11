Mother and young daughter struck in Costco parking lot

A mother and her young daughter were struck by a vehicle in the Wellington Road Costco parking lot Saturday evening.

The collision occurred shortly after 6:00 pm when an elderly male driver entered a state of medical distress while driving in the parking lot.

The drivers' vehicle struck the two pedestrians as they were heading into Costco.

The victim was pushing her daughter in a stroller at the time.

The vehicle continued on to hit three additional unoccupied parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

Costco employees removed the keys to the man's vehicle. The driver was still in the vehicle when first responders arrived and were able to determine his condition.

A mother and her daughter were struck in a Costco parking lot on Saturday September 10, 2022 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

All three people were transported to hospital.

The female remained in a serious but stable condition Saturday evening. Her daughter's injuries were minor, but she is still being assessed.

The driver is in a stable condition.

London Police reopened the blocked off portion of the parking lot at 8:30 pm.

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no charges at this time.