Motel damaged after drunk driver collides with building in Saugeen Shores
The front of a motel in Saugeen Shores has been damaged after an incident on Monday afternoon.
Police were notified of a disturbance outside the local motel around 3 p.m.
After investigating, police have charged a 47-year-old woman from Owen Sound with operation while impaired, dangerous driving and mischief over $5,000.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact them at 519-832-2500.
