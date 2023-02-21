Motel damaged after drunk driver collides with building in Saugeen Shores

The front of a motel in Saugeen Shores has been damaged after an incident on Monday afternoon.

Police were notified of a disturbance outside the local motel around 3 p.m.

After investigating, police have charged a 47-year-old woman from Owen Sound with operation while impaired, dangerous driving and mischief over $5,000.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them at 519-832-2500.