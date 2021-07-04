MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- In-person services will once again be available at most London, Ont. libraries starting on Monday.

Patrons will be able to visit libraries for 45 minutes per day to use computers, WiFi, study, browse or join in pre-registered activities.

Twelve library locations will reopen in Step 2 of Ontario's reopening plan, while Landon, Lambeth and Carson branches will only open for pick-up service and Glanworth remains closed.

All books must still be returned through outside chutes and all patrons must wearh masks and distance. No food or drink is allowed.

Due to capacity limits, people may need to wait to eneter during busy times.

Additional details and hours are available here.