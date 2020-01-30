LONDON, ONT. -- London police say over $200,000 worth of drugs are off the street and two people are now facing charges.

Police say members of the Guns and Drugs Unit executed search warrants at addresses on Sterling Street, Trafalgar Street and Third Street on Wednesday afternoon.

As part of those searches they recovered two kilograms of methamphetamine along with a variety of other street drugs including; cocaine, hashish, hydromorphone pills, oxycodone pills, dilaudid pills and marijuana.

Just over $900 in cash, a cellphone and digital scales were also seized

As a result, a 49-year-old London man is facing seven counts of possession for the purpose of traficking and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A 47-year-old London woman is has also been charged by way of a summons with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.