Morning snowfall causes messy commute, some bus delays

London, Ont. -

Shovels, brushes, and patience are needed Tuesday morning as another wintry blast has made for a messy commute in the London area.

Provincial police are reporting several vehicles in ditches on roads around the city.

CTV News has reports of vehicles in ditches along Highbury Avenue and Wellington Road south of London.

Provincial police they are investigating one fatal collision within West Region this morning.

#OPP responding to several crashes including a fatal collision. Drivers are being reminded to please #SlowDown and drive according to the road and weather conditions. #SeeSnowGoSlow!

^es pic.twitter.com/AniqrUT83A — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 30, 2021

Meanwhile mybigyellowbus.com is reporting dozens of bus delays this morning.

Follow this link to see if your route has been affected.

Snow is expected to be heavy at times this morning before tapering off into flurries and possible drizzle as the temperature rises.