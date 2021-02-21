LONDON, ONT -- Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Middlsex-London region tonight and early Monday morning.

A band of snow is forecast to move across the area Sunday night through early Monday morning.

The snow will become heavy at times, and will likely result in poor visibilities in heavy snow over portions of the area.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow tapers to periods of light snow or flurries Monday morning.

The affected areas include, London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka.

The Monday morning commute will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution and alter their travel plans accordingly.