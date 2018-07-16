Grand Bend Motorplex

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

(the “Rules”)

1. The Grand Bend Motorplex contest (the “Contest”) is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Facebook is completely released of all liability by each entrant in this Contest. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Contest Sponsor and not Facebook. You may only use your one (1) personal Facebook account (the “Account”) to participate in this Contest. To enter the Contest, you will need to sign up for an Account if you don’t already have one. Signing up for an Account is free. To sign up for an Account, visit www.facebook.com and follow the on-screen instructions.

2. TO ENTER the Contest, simply log-in to your Account, visit the Contest Sponsor’s Facebook Page located at https://www.facebook.com/CTVLondon/ (the “Page”) and, during the Contest Period (defined below), “Like” the Contest post (the “Post”) which includes a hyperlink to these Official Contest Rules (the “Rules”) to signify that you have read and agree to be bound by these Rules and you will be provided with one (1) entry into the Prize Draw. Limit of one (1) entry per individual. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than once, all your entries will be void. Each entrant must comply with Facebook’s Terms of Service available at www.facebook.com. Use of any automated, script, macro, robotic or other program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in this Contest is prohibited and will automatically result in disqualification. All entries and entrants are subject to verification for compliance with these Rules. In the event of a dispute, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the Account that submitted the applicable entry. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an Account by www.facebook.com. An entrant may be required to provide proof that he/she is the Authorized Account Holder of the Account that submitted the applicable entry. If you opt to enter this Contest via your wireless mobile device (which may only be available via participating wireless carriers and is not required to enter the Contest), standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply according to the terms and conditions of your services agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges) and may appear on your mobile phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers' rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on messaging rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Contest. Participation in this Contest by mobile device means that you understand that you may receive additional messages by mobile device relating to this Contest, including notifying you if you are the potential Prize winner (if applicable), which may be subject to charges pursuant to your carrier's rate plan. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your phone’s capabilities for specific instructions before entering the Contest via your wireless mobile device.

3. The Contest starts at 6:00 am EST on Thursday, July 19, 2018 and closes on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 11:00 pm EST (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

4. The Contest sponsor is Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”).

5. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Ontario, Canada and be thirteen (13) years of age or older in the province or territory in which he/she resides. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsor, its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter. Subject to the minimum age requirement provided above, entrants who are under the age of majority at the date of entry are eligible to enter the Contest and win the Prize provided that the parent or legal guardian of the entrant accepts the Prize and the terms and conditions hereof for and on behalf of such entrant. A winner of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) may be disqualified.

6. There is 1 (one) prize available to be won (the “Prize”), consisting of a 4-Pack of Tickets to the Grand Bend Motorplex’s Mopar Canadian Nationals for Saturday, August 5, 2018. The approximate retail value of the 4 Pack is two hundred forty dollars ($240.00) CAD.

7. Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

8. On Friday, July 20, 2018 at approximately 10:00 am EST, a random draw for the eight Prizes will take place at Bell Media Inc., London, Ontario from among all eligible entries received during the Contest Period. The first eight entries drawn will be eligible to win the Prizes. The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential Prize winner(s) or, if under the age of majority, his or her parent or legal guardian, to notify potential winner that he or she may have won the Prize using the information provided at the time of entry within three (3) business days after the draw. Potential Prize winner(s) are solely responsible for monitoring his/her Account for such notification messages. In the event that the potential winner does not respond to the Contest Sponsor’s notification message as outlined in the notification within three (3) business days after the Prize Draw, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request. In order to be declared the winner, the potential winner(s) must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc.

9. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner(s) or, in the case of a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian, will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read, understood and complied with these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner, shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until the qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

10. By entering this Contest the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

11. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest web site.

12. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 743 Wellington Road South, London, Ontario.

13. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

14. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.