CTV Cirque Crystal Contest

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

May 14, 2018 to May 17, 2018

1. Watch for the Cirque du Soleil Crystal Question and Answer that will appear during Julie Atchison’s weather forecast during the CTV London News at 6:00pm Eastern Time (“ET”) on CTV London on the local cable or satellite channel in your area during each Entry Period (described below).

2. TO ENTER the CTV Cirque du Soleil Crystal contest (the “Contest”), between approximately 6am to 9am ET on radio station CJBK 1290 in London, on each of the following dates: May 15, 2018 and May 17, 2018, an announcement will be made telling listeners to call in for a chance to win (each, an “Announcement”). When you hear an Announcement, call the Contest line at 519-643-1290. In the event the entrant is outside of the local calling area, standard long distance rates as charged by the entrant’s long distance service provider will apply. The caller who places the call received in the position indicated by the program host following an Announcement that correctly provides the answer to the Cirque du Soleil question that appeared during CTV London News at 6:00pm the night prior to such Announcement will win the prize. Each winner will be announced on-air and may be required to chat on-air. If there is not a clear telephone connection between the CJBK 1290 on-air announcer and an Winner, such that one or each other cannot hear the other, such Winner will be disqualified, and the Contest Sponsor will not be liable in any way for such failed connection. Each Winner will then be required to provide a representative of CJBK 1290 with his/her name, address and telephone number. In conducting the Contest CJBK 1290 and its representatives have the full and absolute discretion to disqualify any Winner who fails to respond on the phone or whose response cannot be heard, and the Contest Sponsor shall have no liability or responsibility to any Eligible Draw Entrant so disqualified. In the event a caller fails to identify the correct name answer, he/she will be disqualified and the next caller will be given the opportunity to provide the correct name and this will continue until a Winner has been confirmed. The odds of Winning will depend on the total number of individuals calling the Contest line following the applicable Announcement.

The Contest starts at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 14, 2018 and closes on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET (the “Contest Period”). The Contest Period consists of two entry periods as follows:

· Entry period one commences at 6:00 p.m. ET on Mon May 14, 2018 and ends at 9am ET on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 (the “Entry Period One”); and

· Entry period two commences at 6pm on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 and ends on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9am ET (the “Entry Period Two”).

There are two (2) prizes (the " Prizes") to be won. Limit of one Prize per household. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

3. The Contest sponsor is Bell Media Inc. and Cirque du Soleil Crystal (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).

4. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Ontario and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsor, its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter. A winner of a contest within the three (3) months preceding the start of this contest (including persons designated by such winners to take ownership of prizes) and persons domiciled with a winner are not eligible to enter.

5. Prizes - There are two (2) Prizes each consisting of: four tickets to attend Cirque du Soleil Crystal, June 14 to 17, Budweiser Gardens, London, Ontario. Seat selection at the sole discretion of Budweiser Gardens. Approximate retail value of each Grand Prize is Three Hundred Forty ($340.00) Cdn.

6. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. The Prizes may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of a Prize is unavailable. Prize winners are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

7. Proof of identification must be provided upon request. In order to be declared a winner, each potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded a Prize, each potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that he/she has read and understood these official rules and regulations (“Rules”), grants all consents required, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish and disseminate his/her name, city of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize.

8. By entering this Contest the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

9. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting names of prize winners (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials-data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest including canceling any method of entry, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest web site, where applicable.

10. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest, each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 743 Wellington Road South N6C 4R5, London, ON

11. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

12. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.