No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 am ET on July 1, 2018 and closes at 3:00 pm ET on July 29, 2018. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the two prizes is $95 CAD. Odds of winning a prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Complete contest rules and entry available at www.ctvlondon.ca.

Summer Get Away at Adventure Bay

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

(the “Rules”)

1. The Summer Get Away at Adventure Bay contest (the “Contest”) starts at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday, July 1st, 2018 and closes at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 29, 2018 (the “Contest Period”). Limit of one (1) Prize per household. Void where prohibited.

2. The Contest sponsors are CTV London, a division of Bell Media Inc. and Adventure Bay Family Water Park (the “Contest Sponsors”).

3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Ontario, Canada and be nineteen (19) years of age or older. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsors, their respective agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators are ineligible to enter. A winner of a previous CTV London contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to take ownership of prizes) and persons domiciled with a winner are not eligible to enter and may be disqualified.

4. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. To enter the Contest during the Contest Period, simply visit the website located at ctvlondon.ca, click on the link titled “Local Contests” to access the Contest page, and complete and submit the Contest entry form (which will require you to provide your name, address, telephone number and email address) by following the instructions found on the Contest page. Your entry must also include a unique and original photograph (the “Photo”) of you and your family enjoying summer activities that complies with the Submission Requirements provided below. If you submit a fully completed Contest entry form during the contest Period, you will receive one (1) entry (the “Entry”) into the Prize Draw (described below), subject to your compliance with these Rules (as determined by the Contest Sponsors in their sole and absolute discretion). Limit of one (1) Entry per individual. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void. In the event of a dispute, Entries will be deemed to be submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the email address submitted at the time of entry. "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

5. All entrants, entries and any other Contest-related information are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The Contest Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to the Contest Sponsor, including, without limitation, government issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying an individual’s eligibility to participate in this Contest; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of any entry or other Contest-related information entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of this Contest; and/or (iii) for any other reason the Contest Sponsors deem necessary, in their sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Sponsors within the timeline specified by the Contest Sponsors may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsors. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest Sponsors’ server machine(s).

6. PRIZES: There are two (2) prizes (the “Prizes”) available to be won, each consisting of four (4) all day passes to Adventure Bay Family Water Park located at 401 Pitt Street West Windsor, Ontario. The passes are subject to the terms and conditions of the Adventure Bay Family Water Park. Approximate retail value of each Prize: $ 95.00 CAD.

7. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. Prizes may not be sold, transferred are not convertible to cash. The Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a Prize, in whole or in part, in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winners are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

8. PRIZE DRAW: On July 30, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, in London, Ontario, two (2) Entries will be selected by random draw from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The first two (2) Entries drawn will be each eligible to win a Prize. The odds of winning a Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact each potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won a Prize by telephone or by email within two (2) business days after the draw. In the event that a potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the draw, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

9. In order to be declared a winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded a Prize, each potential winner, will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors and each of their officers, directors, agents, representatives, employees and assigns from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that a potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsors shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner, shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until all qualified winners have been duly selected, but in any event, no later than August 10, 2018.

10. SUBMISSION GUIDELINES: Photos must not include any illegal, defamatory, derogatory, vulgar, pornographic or in any way obscene content (as determined by the Contest Sponsors at their sole discretion). Photos must be in jpeg format, maximum file size: 12 MB. Photos must be unique and original and must not include any third party’s proprietary content, including trade-marks or copyrighted content. Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, may disqualify any entrant who uses third party proprietary content, at any time. Contest Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to edit a Photo to blur out any trade-marks or to remove any copyrighted content. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any Photo that involves anything illegal, potentially or actually dangerous or harmful or containing any element of physical risk, at any time. Any Photo that involves a third party that does not choose to be part of the Photo may be disqualified. Photos remain the property of the entrant, however by submitting a Photo and participating in this Contest, each entrant: (i) represents and warrants that his/her Photo is his or her original work and does not infringe on any third party’s copyright, trade-mark or other intellectual property rights; (ii) represents and warrants that he/she has all necessary rights from any third party that appears, or is mentioned, in the Photo, including those from the parent or legal guardian if third party is under the age of majority; (iii) grants the Contest Sponsors an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to reproduce, post and/or broadcast the Photo in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed; (iv) waives all moral rights in the Photo in favour of the Contest Sponsors; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless the Contest Sponsors from any claim or liability arising from or related to the Photo and/or his/her participation in this Contest; and (vi) consents to the publication and/or use, in any medium of the entrant’s Photo, name, city of residence, photograph and/or image for publicity purposes carried out by the Contest Sponsors without payment or compensation of any kind. The Contest Sponsors assume no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Photo.

11. By entering this Contest, each entrant and participant automatically agree to be legally bound by, and abide by, these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entrants and Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

12. The Contest Sponsors assume no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected Entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the names of the Prize winners (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsors does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes, the Contest Sponsors reserve their right in their sole and absolute discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and/or select the winners from previously received eligible Entries. Contest Sponsors reserve their right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsors reserve their right in their sole and absolute discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage any Contest web site or related website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsors reserve their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. The Contest Sponsors shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website, where applicable.

13. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsors should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 1 Communication Road, London, Ontario N6J 4Z1.

14. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

15. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.