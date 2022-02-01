More TVDSB schools shifting to virtual learning due to staffing
John Wise Public School in St. Thomas, Ont. has been temporarily closed to in-person learning as a result of staffing issues.
It is the third school to be closed by the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) since students returned to in-person learning in January.
According to a statement from the board, "administration has determined that operational concerns related to staffing issues are requiring this shift to remote learning."
Ontario's school absences website shows 16.9 per cent of students and staff at John Wise have been reported absent.
The closure will begin Wednesday, with students expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 7.
The board says classroom teachers will contact families to coordinate synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities.
"Thames Valley understands this is a challenging time for families and staff and TVDSB is available to provide support."
Meanwhile, Kensal Park French Immersion Public School will also move to in-person learning for the same reason.
This will start Wednesday and run until Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Last month, Princess Elizabeth Public School and C.C. Carrothers Public School were closed due to staffing issues. Students returned to Princess Elizabeth on Monday, and are returning to C.C. Carrothers on Wednesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest and charge two people involved with convoy protests
Crowds are thinning on Parliament Hill, but a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest neared the end of a fourth day in Ottawa, despite condemnations, calls to go home, and arrests.
Winter storm alerts for Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes: Environment Canada
Five different provinces are about to get hit with a multi-day winter storm this week, with some areas expected to see up to 30 centimetres of snow.
Climate change contributes to poorer mental health: study
Concerns and anxiety over climate change are increasingly becoming mental health issues that affect people's everyday lives, a theory researchers say is supported by a new study showing the impact of record-breaking heatwaves in B.C. last summer.
COVID-19 Omicron cases peak, experts say, but path ahead uncertain
The Omicron wave appears to be cresting across the country, but it's difficult to predict what's next for the pandemic, experts say.
Poulin, Hamelin named Canada's flag-bearers for Beijing 2022
Women's hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and short-track speedskating star Charles Hamelin have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's opening ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics
Kenney calls trucker blockade at U.S. border 'unlawful,' RCMP taking action
RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing. Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust race remarks
Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of 'The View' because of what the head of ABC News called her 'wrong and hurtful comments' about Jews and the Holocaust.
O'Toole learns fate today as Conservative leader
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole will learn Wednesday if he gets to keep his job, and party members will find out if they will be asked to select a new leader for the third time in just over six years.
Kitchener
-
Patients continue to outnumber beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals
There are still not enough beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals to care for the number of patients seeking help.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Anti-racism educator target of online threats after 'Freedom Convoy' post
A local anti-racism educator and yoga studio owner says she has been forced to temporarily close her business after becoming the target of violent and racist online harassment following a post about the 'Freedom Convoy.'
-
‘We’re all staffed up and ready to go’: Road crews prepare for another major snow dump
Just two weeks after one of the biggest snowstorms that southern Ontario has seen in decades, Region of Waterloo road crews are getting ready to go another round with Mother Nature.
Windsor
-
'They don’t make huge amounts of money': Restaurants battle rate of inflation
Despite unlocking their doors Monday, restauranteurs are struggling to keep pace with the rate of inflation.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'This is going to be a long storm': Winter storm warning in effect, Windsor-Essex prepares for significant snowfall
Windsor-Essex crews are gearing up for a possible multi-day snowstorm heading towards the region.
-
Black Business Can looks to ‘shatter disparity’ by supporting Black-owned businesses
Coinciding with the beginning of Black History Month in Canada, Black Business Can is launching its annual 28-day challenge to support Black-owned businesses in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Winter weather travel advisory issued for most of central Ontario
Much of central Ontario is expected to be hit with freezing rain on Wednesday before a 'multi-day snowfall event' rips through the region.
-
Ontario couple shocked by nearly $43,000 gas bill for 3 months service
An Orillia, Ont. couple was shocked to receive an eye-popping gas bill of nearly $43,000 for three months of service.
-
Barrie woman killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in New Brunswick
A Barrie woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Group to renovate five Sudbury homes to create affordable housing
Raising the Roof is bringing its Reside program, which turns vacant homes into affordable housing, to Sudbury.
-
Daytime warming centre to open in North Bay next week
The Gathering Place in North Bay will open a daytime warming centre at the old health unit building on Monday.
-
Sault Ste. Marie budget hike largest in five years
Sault Ste. Marie has confirmed its budget for 2022, which includes a property tax hike of just more than four per cent, the biggest increase in the last five years.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What to expect from Day 6 of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Trucks will remain on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa for yet another day as a core group of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators keep parts of the city shut down.
-
Ottawa police arrest two people in ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests
Ottawa police say they have arrested and charged two people in relation to the ongoing ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstrations that are causing gridlock and massive disruptions in the city’s downtown core.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall to remain closed until Feb. 6 amid convoy protest
The CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa's downtown core will remain closed until Feb. 6, a statement from the mall says.
Toronto
-
One person dead after Markham shooting
One person has died following a shooting in Markham Tuesday night.
-
Woman dead following shooting in Mississauga
A woman is dead following a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday night.
-
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
Montreal
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
-
Major construction union says it won't fund COVID-19 protest convoy in Quebec City
Quebec's FTQ-Construction union will not finance a convoy of protesters against COVID-19 health rules, despite a request from well-known union representative Bernard 'Rambo' Gauthier.
-
Heavy snowfall expected to hit Greater Montreal area
Snowfall amounts up to 15 centimetres are expected to hit parts of southern Quebec, including the Greater Montreal area.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
Winnipeg
-
'This is just not acceptable': Manitoba elected official facing backlash over video laughing at man with apparent visual impairment
There is outrage over a video where you can hear an elected official in Manitoba laughing as a man, who appears to live with a visual impairment, struggles to make his way through a freedom convoy rally.
-
'I think Omicron has changed things': Poll suggests waning confidence in COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba
A new poll suggests Manitobans' confidence in COVID-19 vaccines' ability to prevent illness is waning, along with their approval of Manitoba's newly minted premier.
-
Condo residents displaced by massive fire at neighbouring construction site still waiting to return home
There’s no official word yet on exactly when residents displaced by a massive fire in East Kildonan Monday afternoon can return home.
Calgary
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts, Alta. border crossing; secondary blockades set up
RCMP began removing a massive blockade of vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. on Tuesday, however some protesters refused to leave and secondary blockades were set up further to the north.
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
'Dreams do come true:' Tsuut’ina Nation man turned childhood dream into a reality
DerRic Starlight grew up watching the 1980s classic Fraggle Rock, and dreamed that one day, he would become a star on the show.
Edmonton
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts, Alta. border crossing; secondary blockades set up
RCMP began removing a massive blockade of vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. on Tuesday, however some protesters refused to leave and secondary blockades were set up further to the north.
-
Paxlovid is available in Alberta, the process to get it is 'complicated': Doctor
People who become infected with COVID-19 and meet specific criteria are eligible for a new treatment in Alberta.
Vancouver
-
British Columbians turn to social media to find pharmacies with rapid tests
Just hours after Wilson Pharmacy in Port Coquitlam, B.C., got a new order of at-home rapid test kits, the shipment was already gone.
-
Indigenous-led group taking next step in possible Olympic bid to bring 2030 Games to B.C.
The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees have now signed on to an Indigenous-led group considering an effort to bring the Winter Olympics and Paralympics back to British Columbia in 2030.
-
'I feel more agile': John Horgan jokes about weight loss at first appearance since finishing cancer treatment
B.C. Premier John Horgan cracked jokes Tuesday during his first public appearance since completing radiation treatment for throat cancer.