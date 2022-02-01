More TVDSB schools shifting to virtual learning due to staffing

The Thames Valley District School Board offices in London, Ont. are seen Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News) The Thames Valley District School Board offices in London, Ont. are seen Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Climate change contributes to poorer mental health: study

Concerns and anxiety over climate change are increasingly becoming mental health issues that affect people's everyday lives, a theory researchers say is supported by a new study showing the impact of record-breaking heatwaves in B.C. last summer.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver