LONDON, ONT. -- It’s been three weeks of no school, staying home and physical distancing, which means many kids and teens are relying on technology for entertainment.

But are they safely going online?

That’s the important question says Charlene Doak-Gebauer, founder of Internet Sense First.

Doak-Gebauer says now more than ever, parents need to monitor what their children are doing online.

“The pandemic is going to end and we are all optimistic and hoping it will end soon but whatever happens online with our children could last a lifetime.”

Doak-Gebauer, along with the help of a retired OPP officer from the Child Exploitation Unit and other partners, have created an online internet safety workshop for parents.

“The workshop that we have produced through in2communications, its giving parents a lot of information and what they need to watch and how to apply digital supervision.” Says Doak-Gebauer.

The free workshop will be launched on Monday and can be found at: in2communications.com