

Celine Moreau, CTV London





As the number of children waiting for adoption climbs across Canada, a study from Western University is calling for change when it comes to support for adoptive families and children.

The numbers are high says Carolyn McLeod, a researcher at Western, “We have close to I think over 30,000 children in care across Canada.”

A little more than 2,000 children are adopted each year across Canada, a number that doesn’t bridge the gap of those waiting.

McLeod says it all boils down to a need for more support for adoptive families.

“People struggle, people definitely struggle and they want more time and need more time.”

McLeod says time to 'attach' is the big issue found in a study her team conducted.

“It’s focused on the children and it’s focused on ensuring they have the time to attach to their new parents and caregivers, which is crucial to their development and also crucial to the health of that relationship.”

Currently adoptive parents receive nine months of parental time when they bring their child home, but Mcleod says that’s not enoug.

“The worse case scenario, if there isn’t sufficient time to attach them, the whole placement can break down and we know that happens and that’s incredibly unfortunate and the worst possible outcome.”

The research team conducted a survey that included 974 adoptive families across Canada.

“Our study did reveal that a significant number of people would’ve been more likely to adopt children who are harder to place within families if they had been given more time,” McLeod says.

The research team is pushing for further parental benefits that would extend the time to match the year of maternity leave currently in place.