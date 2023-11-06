More than just books available at libraries in period poverty pilot project

The United Way of Perth-Huron said approximately half of the region’s 140,000 residents live on less than $20 an hour — and that leaves them with horrible choices to make each and every day.

“One of the realities of living on less than the living wage, is that you don’t have enough money to purchase menstrual products. That’s a difficult thing. It’s a recurring thing. It’s not like you do it once and the purchase is done. Many people in our communities have to make these purchases on a regular basis, and they are making choices between eating food and purchasing menstrual products,” explained Executive Director of United Way of Perth-Huron, Ryan Erb.

Now in every washroom in every library in Huron and Perth County, there will be free menstrual products for people to use. It’s pilot project lasting until February, and possibly beyond, to find out if libraries offer the easiest, most stigma-free route for those less fortunate to access these integral products.

“The place everyone can go is the library. So, we know it’s one of the best places for everyone to have access to these needs,” said Erb.

“Providing affordable solutions to help people manage their periods comfortably and hygienically is absolutely necessary,” said Beth Rumble, director of cultural services and county librarian for the County of Huron. “This pilot project will not only fill a gap and ease financial burden for many families, it also addresses the subject of menstruation head on and without stigma.”

The most recent Canadian statistics suggest two-thirds of people who menstruate have missed work or school because of a lack of access to menstrual products, even though they are available in many businesses, shelters, churches and food banks.

“For some people, they’re saying ‘I’m not going through those doors,’ for whatever reason. There’s not many people that will say that about a library. That’s why this is a beautiful partnership and opportunity to help people in our community,” said Erb.

It’s a community that’s seeing more visible homelessness than ever before, with mini tent cities in wooded areas, and even on the main streets of small towns — and it’s just the tip of the iceberg, according to those on the ground floor of trying to resolve homelessness in the region.

“We’re seeing more individuals who are working full-time jobs who are struggling to make rent. That’s a shift our community has to recognize. There’s a lot of hidden homelessness, on top of what the people we’re actually seeing precariously housed, or unsheltered,” said Elise Metcalf, who manages housing and congregate care for the Canadian Mental Health Association of Perth-Huron.

The free menstrual product program is the brainchild of the Huron Perth Period Poverty Task Force, which is made up members from the United Way of Perth-Huron, the local women’s shelters and the Huron County Library, amongst others.

You can learn more and take a survey about the effectiveness of the program by visiting the Huron County website.