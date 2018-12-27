

CTV London





A 38-year-old man is facing charges after thousands in high-end designer clothing was stolen from a store in the area of Richmond Street and Central Avenue.

Two suspectes reportedly fled the scene as London police were called to the area for a break and enter in progress around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say one suspect was located nearby riding a bike. Some of the clothing reported stolen was recovered along with a small quantity of drugs.

The search continues for a second suspect, described as about 6' tall with a medium build.

Police say about half of the approximately $9,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered.

As a result, a 38-year-old man has been charged with break and enter to commit theft and possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is asked to contact police.