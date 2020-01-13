LONDON, ONT. -- London police say the seizure of more than $460,000 in crystal methamphetamine is likely the largest in the force's history.

Two men are facing charges after police executed search warrants at locations on Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue on Thursday.

As a result of the searches, they seized:

4.624 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at $462,400

shotgun and approximately 1,500 rounds of ammunition

approximately $60,000 in cash

digital scale and cellphone

Det.-Sgt. Rob Merrimen, the officer in charge of the Guns and Drugs Section, said in a statement, "This is one of the largest seizures of crystal methamphetamine that we have seen to date, and almost certainly the largest in our history...While this is a significant quantity, we know there is always more out there.”

Two London men, ages 42 and 44, are jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and possessing a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

The 44-year-old is also charged with possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Both were arrested without incident.