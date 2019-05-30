

CTV London





A London couple has been charged with drug trafficking after police seized thousands in drugs from a Wonderland Road South home.

Officers with the London Police Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

Police say they seized from the residence; $26,900 in cocaine, $7,920 in Hydromorphone pills, $360 in Oxycodone pills, $280 in cash and a digital scale.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been jointly charged with three counts of possession of the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance.

Both are expected to make a court appearance in London on July 12.