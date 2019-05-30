Featured
More than $35K in drugs seized, London couple charged
Drugs seized from a home on Wonderland Road South in London, Ont. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:53PM EDT
A London couple has been charged with drug trafficking after police seized thousands in drugs from a Wonderland Road South home.
Officers with the London Police Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant on Wednesday.
Police say they seized from the residence; $26,900 in cocaine, $7,920 in Hydromorphone pills, $360 in Oxycodone pills, $280 in cash and a digital scale.
A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been jointly charged with three counts of possession of the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance.
Both are expected to make a court appearance in London on July 12.