London police say a search of a Trafalgar Street home has led to the seizure of drugs and a gun and charges against a 27-year-old man.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residents on Monday evening, seizing a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun and 35 rounds of ammunition.

Police say among the drugs seized were $18,900 in cocaine, $10,000 in fentanyl pills, $1,290 in hydromorphone pills and $135 in percocet pills.

In addition a 'cocaine press' and 580 grams of a cutting agent were located.

As a result, a 27-year-old London man has been charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He also faces numerous firearms charges including; careless storage of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a firearm.