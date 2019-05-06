

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto animal rescue group says more than 300 cats were found in what it calls a "perilous hoarding situation" in a city apartment.

Toronto Cat Rescue says it worked with the city's animal services to remove 70 of the cats on Saturday.

The organization says those cats are doing well in their foster homes.

The group says it was able to find spots for the large number of cats due to its extensive volunteer network.

It says the city advises no more than a maximum of six cats in one home.

Toronto Cat Rescue says the cats will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and observed in their foster homes before being put up for adoption.