LONDON, ONT -- Local agencies in need of funding during the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a boost thanks to the efforts of the United Way, London Community Foundation, the Lawson Foundation and Westminster College Foundation.

The United Way announced Tuesday that $167,540 raised is being delivered to 11 social service agencies across the region.

The funds were raised through the Local Love in a Global Crisis COVID-19 community response fund.

Eleven agencies across the region received grants up to $20,000 each to address urgent basic needs, minimize social isolation and to provide technology and staff training to agencies so they can pivot to digital service delivery.

The 11 agencies receiving the grants are:

Across Languages Translation and Interpretation Service

Anova

Big Brothers Big Sisters of London

CMHA Middlesex

Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre

Daya Counselling Centre

Glen Cairn Community Resource Centre

John Howard Society

Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre

South London Neighbourhood Resource Centre

West Elgin Community Health Centre

Also announcing grants is the London Community Foundation (LCF) in partnership with the Lawson Foundation and Westminster College Foundation.

Together they have raised $135,000 to support immediate needs related to the pandemic.

This first round of grants will support Atlohsa, Mission Services, Safe Space/ANOVA, Salvation Army, St. Joseph’s Hospice, St. Stephen’s House, and Unity Project to address urgent needs such as food security, health and hygiene needs, sanitation, personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as other necessities.

The three foundations plan to deploy the funds in three phases: the Response; the Recovery Phase; and the Rebuild Phase.