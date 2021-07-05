MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say they have seized nearly $235,000 in drugs and two people are facing multiple trafficking charges.

Officers with the Guns and Drugs Section executed the search on a residence in the 800 block of Oakcrossing Road and on a vehicle on Friday.

Among the items seized were:

1252 grams of suspected cocaine

five grams of suspected crack cocaine

431 grams of suspected fentanyl

9.6 grams of suspected ecstasy

9.5 suspected ecstasy pills

10 Oxycodone pills

48 Adderall pills (25mg)

13 rounds of 9mm ammunition

approximately $1000 in cash

2016 Lincoln MKS SUV

paraphernalia and offence-related property (digital scales, knives, jewelry)

As a result, a 30-year-old man from London has been charged with nine counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

And a 21-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have future court dates in London to answer to the charges.