More than $230K in drugs seized by London police
Drugs, cash, ammunition and other items seized in London, Ont. on Friday, July 2, 2021. (Source: London Police Service)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say they have seized nearly $235,000 in drugs and two people are facing multiple trafficking charges.
Officers with the Guns and Drugs Section executed the search on a residence in the 800 block of Oakcrossing Road and on a vehicle on Friday.
Among the items seized were:
- 1252 grams of suspected cocaine
- five grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 431 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 9.6 grams of suspected ecstasy
- 9.5 suspected ecstasy pills
- 10 Oxycodone pills
- 48 Adderall pills (25mg)
- 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition
- approximately $1000 in cash
- 2016 Lincoln MKS SUV
- paraphernalia and offence-related property (digital scales, knives, jewelry)
As a result, a 30-year-old man from London has been charged with nine counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
And a 21-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Both have future court dates in London to answer to the charges.