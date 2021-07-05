MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say they have seized nearly $235,000 in drugs and two people are facing multiple trafficking charges.

Officers with the Guns and Drugs Section executed the search on a residence in the 800 block of Oakcrossing Road and on a vehicle on Friday.

Among the items seized were:

  • 1252 grams of suspected cocaine
  • five grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • 431 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 9.6 grams of suspected ecstasy
  • 9.5 suspected ecstasy pills
  • 10 Oxycodone pills
  • 48 Adderall pills (25mg)
  • 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition
  • approximately $1000 in cash
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS SUV
  • paraphernalia and offence-related property (digital scales, knives, jewelry)

As a result, a 30-year-old man from London has been charged with nine counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

And a 21-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have future court dates in London to answer to the charges.