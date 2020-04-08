MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Strathroy-Caradoc police seized $11,500 in drugs and charged two men after a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say a vehicle was stopped on Albert Street near Victoria Street around 4 p.m.

The 29-year-old male driver from Strathroy was allegedly driving with a suspended licence and was arrested and charged with driving under suspension.

The passenger was then allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and hydromorphone valued of $11,500 as well as proceeds of crime.

The 47-year-old Watford man is facing half-a-dozen charges including; three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of drug possession and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in a London court in June.