More than $100K in methamphetamine seized: South Bruce OPP
Police seized methamphetamine valued at $100,000 in Hanover, Ont. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Source: @OPP_WR / Twitter)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police have seized more than $100,000 in methamphetamine from a property in Hanover, Ont.
Several OPP units, working with the Hanover Police Service, made the seizure on Sunday after a lengthy investigation.
Two people were also arrested at the location on 7th Street. Cell phones and cash were also seized.
A 34-year-old Hanover man has been charged with:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
- flight from police
- operation while prohibited
- two counts of failing to comply with release order
- two counts of failing to comply with probation order
He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
A 30-year-old Brockton, Ont. woman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, drug possession and flight from police.
She has a court date in December.