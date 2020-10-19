MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police have seized more than $100,000 in methamphetamine from a property in Hanover, Ont.

Several OPP units, working with the Hanover Police Service, made the seizure on Sunday after a lengthy investigation.

Two people were also arrested at the location on 7th Street. Cell phones and cash were also seized.

A 34-year-old Hanover man has been charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking

flight from police

operation while prohibited

two counts of failing to comply with release order

two counts of failing to comply with probation order

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 30-year-old Brockton, Ont. woman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, drug possession and flight from police.

She has a court date in December.