LONDON, ONT. -- London police say they issued fines after at least one party was broken up on Mill Street Friday evening in which more than 100 people were in attendance.

On Friday, London police tweeted that they received calls about parties in the downtown area and that they had issued multiple fines related to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police now say more than 100 people were at a party on Mill Street and people were not wearing masks.

An 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act including Participating in an indoor gathering which exceeded 10 people, and hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded 10 people.

This is not the first time police have been forced to issue fines regarding a party in London, Ont.

On Halloween a party of around 150 people was broken up near Western University resulting in fines and court dates for the hosts.

A second party over the weekend in the northeast end of the city remains under investigation.

Various calls this evening regarding large parties in the downtown core. Police have issued multiple fines related to the Reopening Ontario Act. pic.twitter.com/YzLQvd5RJ9 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) November 14, 2020



London Mayor Ed Holder expressed his anger over the situation in a tweet on Monday calling it "infuriating."